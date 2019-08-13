LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the press for the first time Tuesday following the unexpected death of WR coach Darryl Drake.
The American flag was flying at half-staff at St. Vincent College in honor of Drake.
During the press conference, Coach Tomlin talked about the death of the 62-year-old Drake, who was in his second season with the team. Tomlin said the team was devastated by the loss, adding they were calling in grief counselors to help move forward.
"A strong Christian brother. We were in a coach's group together before he even came here to work with us," Tomlin said of Drake.
Coach Tomlin also said this was a loss not only felt within the Steelers organization, but around the NFL. Drake had also coached with the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, as well as with various programs in college football.
