PITTSBURGH - It's not just a cool alternate look for the black and gold: The Steelers are undefeated when wearing their Color Rush uniforms.
Officials with the Steelers said their players will be outfitted in the uniforms that have become a fan favorite.
11 Things I Think I Think As The Steelers Head Into Monday Night Football https://t.co/SXnPhOEU95— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 24, 2019
“I love them. I really love them,” said Joe Haden. “They look sick. And we play really well in them. You look good, you feel good, and you play good. I just really love them and am excited we get to wear them on Monday night.”
The uniform features a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves with all black pants.
“I like those. I think it’s a good change,” said James Conner. “When we have one style of game pants, everyone is so used to seeing us in black and gold at home. When it goes all black, I think it looks solid. It’s like the Dark Knight.”
The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field, a 40-17 win. The Steelers are 4-0 when wearing the alternate uniforms.
