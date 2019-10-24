  • Steelers to wear their 'Color Rush' uniforms in next game against Dolphins

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - It's not just a cool alternate look for the black and gold: The Steelers are undefeated when wearing their Color Rush uniforms.

    Officials with the Steelers said their players will be outfitted in the uniforms that have become a fan favorite.

    “I love them. I really love them,” said Joe Haden. “They look sick. And we play really well in them. You look good, you feel good, and you play good. I just really love them and am excited we get to wear them on Monday night.”

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive sports news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The uniform features a black jersey with gold numbers and gold stripes on the sleeves with all black pants.

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 16: Jaylen Samuels #38 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against the New England Patriots in the third quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 16, 2018 (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
    2018 Getty Images

    “I like those. I think it’s a good change,” said James Conner. “When we have one style of game pants, everyone is so used to seeing us in black and gold at home. When it goes all black, I think it looks solid. It’s like the Dark Knight.”

    The Steelers first wore the uniforms on Christmas Day in 2016 when they defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 31-27, to win the AFC North. The team also wore them in 2017 against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field, a 40-17 win. The Steelers are 4-0 when wearing the alternate uniforms.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories