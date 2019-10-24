WEXFORD, Pa. - Hundreds of families in the North Allegheny School District will be affected by redistricting after the school board unanimously voted to move forward with their proposal to move elementary and middle schoolers to different schools.
Earlier this month, district officials said they have had the largest enrollment ever, leading to huge class sizes and overcrowding in schools.
Portable classrooms were even brought in at two schools in the district.
The school board voted to move nearly 500 elementary and middle school students to different schools because of the soaring enrollment and overcrowding.
District leaders said changing the boundaries for who attends the elementary and middle schools will help keep entire neighborhoods going to the same schools and cut down on classrooms that are too large.
