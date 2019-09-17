  • Steelers trading 2020 first-round pick for Dolphins DB

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to dkpittsburghsports.com.

    Fitzpatrick played safety for the Dolphins and was drafted in 2018.

