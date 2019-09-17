PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, according to dkpittsburghsports.com.
TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019
Fitzpatrick played safety for the Dolphins and was drafted in 2018.
Steelers get Minkah Fitzpatrick from Dolphins https://t.co/XiGOHNC4je— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 17, 2019
