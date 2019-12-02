The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming back to Sunday Night Football on Channel 11 for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on Dec. 15.
The Steelers vs Bills game has been flexed to @SNFonNBC on @WPXI in Week 15. We'll have quite the matchup that night at Heinz Field.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) December 2, 2019
The game has initially been scheduled for 1 p.m.
Kickoff will now be at 8:20 p.m.
🚨 FLEX ALERT 🚨#SNF's Week 15 showdown will feature the @BuffaloBills and @steelers! pic.twitter.com/MI0MKkN3Gs— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 2, 2019
