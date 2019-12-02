  • Steelers vs. Bills game flexed to Sunday Night Football

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming back to Sunday Night Football on Channel 11 for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on Dec. 15. 

    The game has initially been scheduled for 1 p.m.

    Kickoff will now be at 8:20 p.m.

