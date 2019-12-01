CARNEGIE, Pa. - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting overnight in Carnegie, police said.
Officers were called to a home on Ross Avenue for an underage house party just after midnight. When medics and officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man in the 900 block of Charles Street Ext. who had been shot in the back and the arm.
Detectives found out that the victim was running from the house with a group of people as police arrived. They ran through the Carnegie Elementary Football Field where they came upon three men.
A fight then occurred and the victim was shot.
Police said they are still investigating and do not have any suspects.
