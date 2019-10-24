PITTSBURGH - The 2017 NFL Draft was a big one for the Steelers, getting T.J. Watt in the first round, JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second, and James Conner with a compensatory pick in the third.
All three were voted to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and figure in the team's plans for years to come.
