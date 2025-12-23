Mon Incline out of service because of mechanical issue

PITTSBURGH — The Mon Incline is out of service because of a mechanical issue.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit shared information that the incline was down just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One shuttle is operating.
PRT said they are working to get manpower to run a second shuttle.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
