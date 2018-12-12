Pittsburgh Steelers trying out 2 free agent kickers, report says

PITTSBURGH - After a disappointing showing against the Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell may be on the chopping block.
Boswell missed two field goals including a potential game winner and had one extra point kick bounce off the post then go in during last week's game.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that he's "open to all possibilities" in terms of making sure the team has the kicker it needs to make a playoff run.
According to NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, the Steelers flew two free-agent kickers in for a competition with Boswell Wednesday.
The #Steelers flew in free-agent kickers Kai Forbath and Matt McCrane for a competition today with Chris Boswell, sources say. They just gave Boswell a four-year, $19.2 million extension in August, but he has struggled and missed both FG attempts in last week’s loss.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2018
Boswell was signed to a four-year extension before this season started, but he has had a less than stellar performance, which has many fans calling for him to be replaced.
He's missed six field goals this season and five extra points, according to Pro Football Focus.
