Tomlin: Lack of information on Ben's injury made team overly cautious

    PITTSBURGH - Confusion over Ben Roethlisberger's rib injury led to his extended absence from Sunday's shocking loss to the Oakland Raiders, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

    Roethlisberger left the game late in the first half after a hard hit, and said on a weekly radio show Tuesday that ineffective X-ray equipment at Oakland Coliseum didn't allow doctors to give him a full examination, according to WPXI news partner TribLive.

    Without a confident diagnosis, Tomlin said it was best to keep Roethlisberger on the bench unless an emergency situation arose.

    "Ben had an X-ray and they couldn't read it," Tomlin said.

    When it was clear Roethlisberger was "necessary" for the Steelers to win the game, Tomlin said, he was put back on the field with a few minutes left to play.

    Tomlin also addressed kicker Chris Boswell's frustrating performance. Boswell has missed six field goals and five extra points this season, by far the worst showing in his career.

    The inconsistency is particularly troubling because the franchise signed Boswell to a five-year contract worth nearly $20 million this summer.

    Tomlin said the team is "open to all possibilities" at kicker and will have tryouts this week.

    Also, Tomlin did not rule out running back James Conner for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. He said they would evaluate how Conner practiced during the week as he works through an ankle injury.

     

