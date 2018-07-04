Relive every Pittsburgh Steelers touchdown from the 2017 season

The 2017 Pittsburgh Steelers season might feel like a distant memory, one maybe better off forgotten, but until training camp opens next month it's what we have.
On Tuesday, the team tweeted a video of every Steelers touchdown from that season, and it's impressive.
You probably remember the blocked punt against Cleveland just a few minutes into the season and JuJu Smith-Schuster's 97-yard touchdown reception against the Lions, but how many more stand out.
The full video runs nearly 7 minutes, but for Steelers Nation it's well worth the trip down memory lane.
Every touchdown from 2017. #TDTuesday— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 3, 2018
(Spoiler Alert: There are a lot of them...) pic.twitter.com/xwu3McaYqp
Our news partners at TribLive also put together a list of the Top 10 Steelers Touchdowns from 2017 if you want just the highlights.
