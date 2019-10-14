LOS ANGELES - The jig is up and the news is out: the Chargers were reportedly not happy that the Steelers anthem "Renegade" by Styx rocked the speakers at the team's temporary home Sunday night during the game.
Chargers upset that Steelers' anthem 'Renegade' played at team's temporary home - via @ESPN App https://t.co/lRjHWgx8YS— David Johnson WPXI (@DavidWPXI) October 14, 2019
According to ESPN, the opening of the song played at Dignity Health Sports Park but it was supposed to morph into a "Rick Roll" where "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley then plays.
However, ESPN reported, the visiting Steelers fans, of which there were many, were quite thrilled.
"It was crazy," Chargers running back Melvin Gordon told the Los Angeles Times.
The Chargers are playing at that stadium this season while a new one is being built.
