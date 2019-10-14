  • Chargers not happy that 'Renegade' played during Sunday's game

    LOS ANGELES - The jig is up and the news is out: the Chargers were reportedly not happy that the Steelers anthem "Renegade" by Styx rocked the speakers at the team's temporary home Sunday night during the game.

    According to ESPN, the opening of the song played at Dignity Health Sports Park but it was supposed to morph into a "Rick Roll" where "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley then plays. 

    However, ESPN reported, the visiting Steelers fans, of which there were many, were quite thrilled. 

    "It was crazy," Chargers running back Melvin Gordon told the Los Angeles Times

    The Chargers are playing at that stadium this season while a new one is being built. 

