    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Princeton, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology rank as the No. 1, 2 and 3 universities, respectively, in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. High school seniors from all over the country are hoping to attend one of these three schools in the fall, including plenty right here in Pittsburgh.

    PolarisList put together a complete list of where every graduate from Harvard, Princeton and MIT between 2015 and 2017 went to high school. To see which Pittsburgh-area high schools sent graduates to one of these prestigious schools, CLICK HERE.

