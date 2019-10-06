NEW YORK - Injured Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been reportedly fined by the NFL for wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline during last week's game.
NFL fines Ben Roethlisberger $5,000 for wearing Apple Watch on Steelers' sideline, per sources.https://t.co/nLP8RVMZHA— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019
ESPN reports the league called it a uniform violation and that Roethlisberger was "livid."
Roethlisberger injured his elbow earlier in the season and required surgery to fix it, ending his hopes of playing in the rest of the 2019 campaign.
Ben Roethlisberger was fined $5,000 for wearing an Apple Watch on the sidelines Monday night, according to Adam Schefter. Yea, really. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/HHoZDRktTk— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) October 6, 2019
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- These local high schools sent the most grads to Harvard, Princeton & MIT
- Crews on scene of intense house fire
- Popular South Hills diner closing after nearly 40 years
- VIDEO: $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of local home
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}