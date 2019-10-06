  • Ben Roethlisberger fined by NFL for wearing Apple Watch on sideline

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Injured Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been reportedly fined by the NFL for wearing an Apple Watch on the sideline during last week's game. 

    ESPN reports the league called it a uniform violation and that Roethlisberger was "livid."

    Roethlisberger injured his elbow earlier in the season and required surgery to fix it, ending his hopes of playing in the rest of the 2019 campaign.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories