  • Steelers unveil project to celebrate career of Dan Rooney

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II and businessman Jim Rooney unveiled a book celebrating the career of their father, Dan Rooney.

    Dan Rooney had served as Chairman and President of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as a U.S. ambassador to Ireland prior to his death.

    According to a press release, the project tried to capture the stories of Dan Rooney as the creator of the Rooney Rule, his role in crafting modern sports and his role overseas.

