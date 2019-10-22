PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II and businessman Jim Rooney unveiled a book celebrating the career of their father, Dan Rooney.
#LIVE: #Steelers President Art Rooney II and Jim Rooney unveil a new book celebrating the career of their father, "A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney's Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule".— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2019
Pre-order now: https://t.co/qKbr2iMBBa https://t.co/UyfH3N3V9z
#Steelers - Jim Rooney introducing his new book about his father, Dan. The book is titled “A Different Way to Win”. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/OVxN7UdZfV— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) October 22, 2019
Dan Rooney had served as Chairman and President of the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as a U.S. ambassador to Ireland prior to his death.
According to a press release, the project tried to capture the stories of Dan Rooney as the creator of the Rooney Rule, his role in crafting modern sports and his role overseas.
