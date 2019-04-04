Santonio Holmes and Brett Keisel will help usher in the Steelers of the future at the upcoming NFL Draft.
The NFL announced which former players will be announcing draft picks for each team.
Santonio Holmes will announce the Steelers’ 2nd round draft pick. Brett Keisel will announce the team’s 3rd round draft pick.
The Steelers drafted Holmes in the first round back in 2006. He played for the Steelers for four seasons, and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII after securing the game winning touchdown from Ben Roethlisberger in the final seconds of the game.
The Steelers drafted Keisel in the 7th round of the 2002 draft. He spent 12 years with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls, Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII.
The NFL Draft begins on April 25th at 8:00 p.m with the first round of the draft. Rounds two and three take place April 26 starting at 7:00 p.m. Rounds three through seven take place on Saturday, April 27.
The Steelers have 10 draft picks as of this writing.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts about sports. CLICK HERE to find out how
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead after car clips porch, crashes into side of home
- Boy found in Kentucky says he's Illinois child missing since 2011, police say
- National Burrito Day 2019: 7 places to get freebies, cheap eats
- VIDEO: Bill introduced to fight ‘pink tax’ on women
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}