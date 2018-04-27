The Shaziers’ faith is being tested once again.
Just months after Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered a severe spinal injury during a game, his father Vernon said Friday the family’s house was damaged by a tornado.
A tornado just hit my community. House badly damage, but we’re still alive.#Shalieve#Grace&Mercy— Vernon J. Shazier (@VernonShazier) April 27, 2018
“A tornado just hit my community. House badly damage, but we’re still alive,” Vernon Shazier tweeted, capping the message with the hashtag “#Shalieve.”
The National Weather Service issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Broward and Palm Beach counties, Florida, where Ryan Shazier grew up.
Channel 11 had an exclusive interview with Vernon Shazier days after Ryan’s injury.
Ryan made an inspiring appearance Thursday night at the NFL Draft, when he walked across the stage to announce the Steelers’ first pick, the first time he walked in public since the injury.
