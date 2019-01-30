0 Smith-Schuster wants Bell, Brown back in Steelers fold

PITTSBURGH - JuJu Smith-Schuster is an optimist.

The Steelers’ young star receiver is calling for the best-case scenario when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers drama-filled season, and that’s bringing back the entire band and taking a shot at the seventh Lombardi trophy in franchise history.

“In my dream world, what would I have? I would have Le’Veon Bell at running back with James Conner,” Smith-Schuster said during an appearance on the Rapsheet and Friends podcast. “I’d have (Antonio Brown) on the other side and win the Super Bowl with the guys that we have, the guys that we keep.”

Despite his carefree demeanor, the 22-year-old Smith-Schuster does understand the window for winning a championship is closing.

"Obviously it's tough, situations like that, where you can't control... For me, it's moreso,” he said. “Let's keep the guys on the team and let's win the Super Bowl. Let's stop all the (nonsense).”

The Steelers missed the playoffs despite owning a 7-2-1 record after 10 games in a season that didn’t include Bell due to a contract dispute or Brown in Week 17 due to what’s been reported as tension that built up throughout the year. Both talented players appear to be headed out of town.

"For sure, it's opened up my eyes (to the business side of football)," Smith-Schuster said. "Just because the situation with LB, the whole money situation. It opened up my eyes from that point of view. And the situation with AB, obviously that's stuff that he's dealing with, and that's what they have to handle. I'm just focused on my campaign, how I can get better and increase my role."

