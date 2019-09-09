  • Smith-Schuster, Watt, Pouncey among injuries

    By: Dale Lolley

    

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass - The final outcome of Sunday's regular-season opener was not kind to the Steelers, as they dropped a 33-3 decision to the Patriots here at Gillette Stadium.

    The second half of the game was even less kind.

    First, Joe Haden left after making a tackle, suffering a shoulder injury. But at least he returned to the game, and the same could not be said of center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker T.J. Watt or wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. All three -- all of whom were Pro Bowl players in 2018 -- left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

