In a statement Monday, the airline said it had "no way of predicting how many (pilots) would come to work or which aircraft they are qualified to fly."
As a result, it said it had "no option but to cancel nearly 100%" of its flights.
BA said it stands ready to return to talks with pilots' union BALPA and that it is offering affected customers full refunds or the option to rebook.
The union accuses BA is making massive profits at the expense of workers who made sacrifices during hard times. A further strike is penciled in for Sept. 27.
BA operates up to 850 flights a day.
