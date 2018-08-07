LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
Brown returned to Saint Vincent College Tuesday after being listed as day-to-day with an unspecified injury. He missed practice last Thursday and underwent evaluation.
HE’S BACK! Antonio Brown returned to St Vincent College today but did not speak with reporters. I’ll have an update coming up later today on @WPXI #Steelers pic.twitter.com/sp6jIzZzc6— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 7, 2018
Mike Tomlin confirms that Antonio Brown will NOT play Thursday in the preseason opener vs the Eagles. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/AIJi6sn5KG— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 7, 2018
Tomlin also said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the preseason opener. Instead, other quarterbacks will be utilized.
Ben Roethlisberger will NOT play Thursday. Mike Tomlin says he will utilize other QB’s which includes 3rd Rd pick Mason Rudolph. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/VuwPM6rzPU— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 7, 2018
