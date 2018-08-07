  • Steelers' Antonio Brown returns to Saint Vincent, will not play in preseason opener

    LATROBE, Pa. - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

    Brown returned to Saint Vincent College Tuesday after being listed as day-to-day with an unspecified injury. He missed practice last Thursday and underwent evaluation.

    Tomlin also said quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will not play in the preseason opener. Instead, other quarterbacks will be utilized.

