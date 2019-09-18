PITTSBURGH - The Steelers are appealing a ruling preventing the team from painting a sign on end zone seats at Heinz Field, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment shot down the idea in August.
PSSI Stadium LLC, a team affiliate, wanted permission to paint words on seats that would identify the stadium to people inside on non-game days, according to TribLIVE.
PSSI points to previous permission given by the board for Highmark Stadium to print the word “Hounds” on seats, as well as shrubbery spelling out “Pirates” at PNC Park, TribLIVE reported.
The board determined, according to TribLIVE, that PSSI did not show that the proposed sign would be a non-advertising sign because its words or logos were not specified. It was also not proven that the sign would not be visible from outside the stadium.
Some people were worried the sign would have ruined the stadium when looking at it from spots like Mt. Washington.
