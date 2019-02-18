  • Steelers could use transition tag on Le'Veon Bell

    By: Chase Williams

    PITTSBURGH - Le'Veon Bell turns 27 today and will likely receive a present he doesn't want from the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Instead of using the franchise tag on Bell, the Steelers could use the "transition" tag, as soon as Tuesday, on the All-Pro running back who is set for free agency. They have until March 3 to do so.

    The point would be to get something in return for Bell for the upcoming season. If the Steelers do place the transition tag on Bell, it could lead to a battle between the NFL and NFLPA over how much the tag would cost or if it’s even legal under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the Steelers to use that tag on Bell.

    Why would the Steelers do this? To get a draft pick for this year's draft as opposed to waiting for a possible compensatory pick in 2020. 

    How that would work: A team would offer Bell a contract as a free agent. The Steelers would then have seven days to match the offer.

    That would give them seven days to work out a trade with the offering team.

