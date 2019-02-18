PITTSBURGH - Le'Veon Bell turns 27 today and will likely receive a present he doesn't want from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Instead of using the franchise tag on Bell, the Steelers could use the "transition" tag, as soon as Tuesday, on the All-Pro running back who is set for free agency. They have until March 3 to do so.
Related Headlines
The point would be to get something in return for Bell for the upcoming season. If the Steelers do place the transition tag on Bell, it could lead to a battle between the NFL and NFLPA over how much the tag would cost or if it’s even legal under the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the Steelers to use that tag on Bell.
Why would the Steelers do this? To get a draft pick for this year's draft as opposed to waiting for a possible compensatory pick in 2020.
How that would work: A team would offer Bell a contract as a free agent. The Steelers would then have seven days to match the offer.
That would give them seven days to work out a trade with the offering team.
TRENDING NOW:
- Aurora shooting victim's wife says he texted, 'I love you, I've been shot at work'
- Ex-boyfriend of missing woman sought as person of interest
- Full snow moon -- largest supermoon of year -- happens tonight
- VIDEO: 11-year-old student arrested after not standing for Pledge of Allegiance
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}