  • Steelers fan will be first ever inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

    ATLANTA - Another first for Steelers Nation.

    The very first fan inducted into a Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit dedicated to the game’s diehards is a history teacher from Beaver County who lives for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Rick Holman posted a video on social media of the knock he got on his hotel room door in Atlanta on Friday – the same method the Hall of Fame uses to notify player inductees.

    “Book it, first weekend in August. Join me!” Holman wrote.

    Holman will become the first inductee into the Ford Hall of Fans inside the facility in Canton, Ohio. He was one of three finalists along with fans of the Bears and Dolphins.

