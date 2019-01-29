Beaver Co. history teacher could be first fan ever enshrined in Pro Football HOF

BEAVER, Pa. - A Beaver history teacher has been named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist, but not for his play on the field.
Rick Holman, 39, is an 18-year Steelers season-ticket holder, and his devotion to the team has landed him in the running to be the first-ever honoree in the hall of fame’s Hall of Fans.
Holman has attended every game ever played at Heinz Field, including preseason, regular season and playoff games for 18 straight years, according to the hall of fame.
He even traveled to attend the Steelers’ most recent championship appearances in Detroit, Tampa and Dallas.
Voters cast more than 170,000 ballots in online polling to make Holman, a Bears fan from Illinois and a Dolphins fan from Florida the three finalists. The three men are staying in a hotel in Atlanta during Super Bowl week and will find out who has been selected when he gets a knock on the door this weekend.
The Ford Hall of Fans is a new display at the hall of fame in Canton, Ohio.
