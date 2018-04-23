  • Steelers great Cunningham dies at 63

    Updated:

    Steelers great Bennie Cunningham died Monday at the age of 63.

    He was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 1976 out of Clemson, which reported his death. 

    Cunningham played tight end for the Steelers for 10 seasons, starting 80 games and catching 20 touchdown passes. He was a member of the back-to-back Super Bowl champion teams in 1978-79.

    Cunningham was named to the Steelers’ All-Time Team in 2007 for the franchise’s 75th anniversary.

    Clemson said Cunningham had been hospitalized for months while fighting cancer. A South Carolina native, he served as a longtime high school guidance counselor after retiring from the NFL, Clemson said.

