Steelers hire Sharon native Austin as defensive coach

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers promised some changes in the coaching staff in the offseason, and those changes continued Friday with an addition to the staff.
The Steelers hired Western Pennsylvania native Teryl Austin for the new role of senior defensive assistant/secondary.”
Austin is from Sharon and played football at the University of Pittsburgh. After several years of coaching in the college ranks, he got his first NFL job as a defensive backs coach with the Seattle Seahawks in 2003.
He moved to the Arizona Cardinals in 2007 and coached against the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.
After a season with the University of Florida, he returned to the pros with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011, where he won a Super Bowl as a secondary coach.
Austin served as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions for three seasons before joining the Bengals in 2018. His secondary was on pace to give up record yardage and he was relieved of his duties after nine games.
