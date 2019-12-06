  • Juju, James Conner both still out with injuries

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Both James Conner and Juju Smith-Schuster will not play again on Sunday after battling ongoing injuries.

    Conner has been out with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Browns on Nov. 14 during Thursday Night Football.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Smith-Schuster is still dealing with a lingering knee injury.

    Diontae Johnson has been battling an illness throughout the week and Mark Barron was limited in practice with a knee issue on Friday. Those things are not expected to impact their playing on Sunday.

    The Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. 

    CLICK HERE for the full injury report

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories