PITTSBURGH - Both James Conner and Juju Smith-Schuster will not play again on Sunday after battling ongoing injuries.
Conner has been out with a shoulder injury he suffered against the Browns on Nov. 14 during Thursday Night Football.
Smith-Schuster is still dealing with a lingering knee injury.
Diontae Johnson has been battling an illness throughout the week and Mark Barron was limited in practice with a knee issue on Friday. Those things are not expected to impact their playing on Sunday.
The Steelers take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
