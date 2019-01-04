  • Steelers not renewing outside linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be renewing outside linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract, according to coach Mike Tomlin.

    Tomlin released the following statement regarding Joey Porter:

    I have informed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter that we will not renew his contract. These are difficult decisions when it comes to someone like Joey who has meant a lot to this organization as both a player and coach. I want to thank Joey for his coaching efforts over the past five years on our defensive staff. We wish him the best in his future coaching career.

