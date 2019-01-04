The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be renewing outside linebackers coach Joey Porter's contract, according to coach Mike Tomlin.
Tomlin released the following statement regarding Joey Porter:
I have informed outside linebackers coach Joey Porter that we will not renew his contract. These are difficult decisions when it comes to someone like Joey who has meant a lot to this organization as both a player and coach. I want to thank Joey for his coaching efforts over the past five years on our defensive staff. We wish him the best in his future coaching career.
