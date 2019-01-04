  • McCandless police lieutenant to be suspended on allegations of sexual misconduct, sources say

    MCCANDLESS, Pa. - The McCandless Police Department is punishing one of two police officers accused of sexual misconduct toward a woman recruit.

    Police Chief David DiSanti and Lt. Jeffrey Basl have been under scrutiny for weeks. 

    Sources close to the investigation tell Channel 11 part of the discipline for Basl will include a 10-day suspension without pay.

    We’ve found out the lieutenant is expected to rejoin the department once that suspension ends. There is no additional word on DeSanti’s status.

