PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform List.
Shazier is still classified as a player on the team's roster, even though he will not be playing in the upcoming season.
The linebacker was injured during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Before his season-ending injury, Shazier was tied for the most interceptions among AFC linebackers.
