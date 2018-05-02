  • Steelers officially place Shazier on PUP list for upcoming season

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Ryan Shazier on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

    Shazier is still classified as a player on the team's roster, even though he will not be playing in the upcoming season.

    PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Blessed and humbled': Ryan Shazier takes to Instagram after walking onto stage at NFL Draft

    The linebacker was injured during a 2017 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Before his season-ending injury, Shazier was tied for the most interceptions among AFC linebackers.

