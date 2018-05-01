Racial slur leads to fight at local high school

MARS, Pa. - Several parents and students are fed up over alleged racial slurs and bullying that they say have been an ongoing issue within the Mars Area School District.
In a letter sent home to parents, the superintendent said: "The alleged use of hateful rhetoric by a student resulted in a physical altercation with another student."
Tonight on 11 at 11, Michele Newell will explain how school officials responded to a very tearful and emotional school board meeting parents attended tonight.
