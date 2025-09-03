Steelers organizing week-long takeover in Dublin ahead of team’s historic game in Ireland

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to make history by playing the first-ever NFL regular season game in Ireland against the Minnesota Vikings on September 28, 2025, at Dublin’s Croke Park.

This game is part of the NFL’s effort to expand its global presence, with the Steelers serving as the home team for this historic matchup. The event is one of seven international games scheduled for the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled to play in Ireland and give our fans a truly unique gameday experience,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II.

To celebrate the upcoming game, the Steelers and Aer Lingus are organizing a week-long takeover in Ireland, featuring fan events, community programming and various activities across the island.

Steelers Nation will be prominently displayed with Black & Gold-themed activities in Dublin, and Steelers legends will be present to engage with fans. The Steelers have a deep connection to Ireland through the Rooney family, whose ancestors emigrated from Newry, County Down. Dan Rooney, Art Rooney II’s father, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.

The Steelers have been active in the Irish market as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, which allowed the team to expand its activities in Ireland starting in 2023. Earlier this year, the Steelers partnered with Aer Lingus, which will serve as the Official Airline of Steelers Ireland, facilitating travel for the team and fans.

Dublin Game Fan Activities: Key Events & Dates

Steelers Pro Shop - Dublin (Scheduled to Open Sept. 4)

In the United States, fans can purchase their Ireland Collection gear here. In Ireland, the Steelers are bringing the ultimate fan shop right to the fans with a new 1,500+ square feet shop that will open in Dublin. Irish fans will be able to visit the Dublin location to stock up on exclusive Steelers gear that is a part of the Ireland Collection. The shop will also be filled with wall-to-wall Black & Gold gear for gameday and beyond. The store, which will be operated by National Merchandise, Europe’s leading merchandise concessions company, will be open for the duration of the 2025 NFL season.

When: Scheduled to open on Thursday, Sept. 4

Scheduled to open on Thursday, Sept. 4 Where: 40 Clarendon Street, Dublin D02 R921

The Terrible Towel Tour (Sept. 22–24)

Steelers Legend and radio personality, Max Starks, will travel across the island of Ireland in a Steelers branded van, giving out Terrible Towels and uniting Steelers Nation. This tour sets the stage for the team’s arrival and is an opportunity to connect with and rally fans across the island ahead of the game. Fans can follow the tour on Steelers social media.

Fitzsimons Temple Bar Takeover (Sept. 26–28)

The world-famous pub in Dublin’s Temple Bar will become the Steelers Pub and headquarters for the entire weekend. Serving as the gathering point for Steelers Nation, Temple Bar will be transformed into a Black & Gold hub celebrating Steelers culture with live content, giveaways, legends, and much more.

When: Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 28 Where: Fitzsimons, 21–22 Wellington Quay, Temple Bar, Dublin D02 YK79

Steelers Tailgate at Merrion Square (Sept. 26–28)

The ultimate Steelers tailgate is coming to the iconic Merrion Square. The free event will include three days packed with entertainment, legends appearances, fan activities, Steelers merchandise for sale, photo ops, giveaways, and flag football. The tailgate will conclude with a watch party on Sunday for those that are not attending the game. Steelers-themed food and beverages will be available for purchase.

When: Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 28 Where: Merrion Square, Dublin

Merrion Square, Dublin Partners: Presented by Aer Lingus; supported by UPMC and Heinz

Presented by Aer Lingus; supported by UPMC and Heinz Tickets: Registration is free, but fans must RSVP to attend

