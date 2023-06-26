Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett marries fiancee Amy Paternoster

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett tied the knot with his fiancee Amy Paternoster during a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday at the Pleasantdale Chateau in East Orange, N.J. Steelers team chaplain, and longtime Pittsburgh minister Kent Chevalier performed the ceremony.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III posted on his Instagram Story a video of the couple’s first dance.

Paternoster was a standout soccer player at Princeton University. Pickett revealed on The Pivot Podcast that he met Paternoster when they were just 10 years old, and lived near each other while both grew up in Ocean Township, N.J. They would often train for their sports at the same training facility, and Pickett discussed how he had always had a crush on her. Kenny Pickett didn’t start dating her until college when they reconnected over break. Pickett said they were playing beer pong and he asked her to be his partner, and it just took off from there.

