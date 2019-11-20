0 Steelers QB Mason Rudolph speaks for first time since helmet hit from Myles Garrett

PITTSBURGH - Before walkthrough Wednesday afternoon, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph addressed the incident with Myles Garrett from a prepared statement where he said he "fell short" of expectations as a member of the NFL.

"I consider it a privilege, not a right to be a part of the NFL … to be part of a first-class organization,” Rudolph said. “I fell short of that expectation last Thursday night."

He went on to explain what happened late in the game in Cleveland.

"During the final play of the game, with the game in hand like it was, well, we already lost two of our players to targeting penalties from the game. As I released the ball, I took a late shot. Did not agree with the way he then, you know, took me to the ground, and my natural reaction was just to get him off from on top of me. Again, I should have done a better job handling that situation.”

When asked if he said anything to Garrett that would've escalated the situation, Rudolph responded with, “Definitely didn't say anything. I got to do a better job of keeping my composure in those situations."

Rudolph said he wishes no ill will toward Garrett and expects if the situation presented itself again, both would've handled it differently.

The Steelers QB said he has not heard anything from the NFL as far as fines or suspensions, but he will comply if something is handed down.

Garrett is in New York Wednesday to execute his appeal of his suspension in person.

