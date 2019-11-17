NEW YORK - Two officers appointed by the NFL to make decisions on the appeals of three players suspended following a brawl between the Steelers and Browns are expected to rule by Wednesday, according to ESPN.
Suspension appeal rulings from Steelers-Browns brawl expected by Wednesday morning at latest, per sources.https://t.co/3qYrsieFeT— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
The rulings could impact if the Browns or Steelers will have any of the three players suspended, Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey, available for Week 12.
Additionally, the league plans to issue "mass fines" to nearly two dozen players who left the bench area and ran to the fight, ESPN reports. Fines could range from $3,500 to over $10,000.
Source: NFL plans to fine about 10 players for leaving bench area during Steelers-Browns brawl.https://t.co/6NShhOf27K— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
ESPN also reports Mason Rudolph is expected to be fined for his role.
Steelers' QB Mason Rudolph, who was not suspended for his role in the fight, is expected to be fined for his role in Thursday night's melee. The fine schedule calls for a player to be fined $35,096 for a first-time fighting offense.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2019
Multiple fines and suspensions were issued after the fight broke out in the final minutes of a "Thursday Night Football" showdown between the divisional rivals the Steelers and the Browns.
