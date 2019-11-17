  • Reports: Rulings on appeals from Steelers-Browns brawl expected this week

    NEW YORK - Two officers appointed by the NFL to make decisions on the appeals of three players suspended following a brawl between the Steelers and Browns are expected to rule by Wednesday, according to ESPN.

    The rulings could impact if the Browns or Steelers will have any of the three players suspended, Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Maurkice Pouncey, available for Week 12.

    Additionally, the league plans to issue "mass fines" to nearly two dozen players who left the bench area and ran to the fight, ESPN reports. Fines could range from $3,500 to over $10,000. 

    ESPN also reports Mason Rudolph is expected to be fined for his role.

    Multiple fines and suspensions were issued after the fight broke out in the final minutes of a "Thursday Night Football" showdown between the divisional rivals the Steelers and the Browns.

