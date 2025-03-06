Steelers Re-Work Contract of ILB Cole Holcomb, Create Significant Salary Cap Savings

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and inside linebacker Cole Holcomb have agreed to a revised contract for the 2025 season, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The details of the new contract have not been reported, but Pelissero said that the change reduces his salary cap hit by $4 million for the 2025 season.

Holcomb is entering the third and final season of a three-year, $18 million deal he signed with the Steelers in 2023. Holcomb suffered a major knee injury midway through the 2023 season that caused him to miss all of 2024.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group