Steelers star Le'Veon Bell expected to report to training camp next week

PITTSBURGH - Le'Beon Bell, the star running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is finally going to report to training camp after his second-consecutive holdout.
Bell and the Steelers were unable to agree to terms on a contract, so the team offered him a 1-year deal called the franchise tag which offers him a salary based on other players in the league.
This is the second year in a row the team has used the franchise tag. It is also the second year in a row Bell has held out and not attended most of training camp.
Tuesday afternoon Channel 11 confirmed that Bell is expected to join the team starting Monday in preparation for the upcoming football season.
The Steelers kick off their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 9 with a 1 p.m. game in Cleveland against the Browns.
