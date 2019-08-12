  • Steelers WR coach Darryl Drake dies; practice canceled until Tuesday

    LATRBOBE, Pa. - The wide receivers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers has died, according to Steelers President Art Rooney II. It is not clear at this point what led to the death of Darryl Drake.

    NFL players were reacting to the news of Coach Drake's passing on social media Sunday.

    Here is a statement in full from Rooney:

    "We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning. Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football. 

    "Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time."

    Team officials said they would not be holding their regular training camp practice Sunday or Monday. They are scheduled to be back on the field at Saint Vincent College onTuesday afternoon.

    Head coach Mike Tomlin offered a statement, as well:

    "Darryl was a close friend and had a tremendous impact on my coaching career. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.

    Darryl loved the game of football and every player he ever coached. We will use our faith to guide us and help his family throughout the difficult time.

    My heart and our prayers are with his wife, Sheila, and Darryl’s entire family."

    The website said Drake spent five years coaching with the Arizona Cardinals and the previous nine years with the Chicago Bears, coaching well-known players Larry Fitzgerald and Brandon Marshall.

