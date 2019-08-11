  • Karma catches up to ketchup thief, and now Heinz is responding

    A person stole ketchup from a restaurant, but then karma caught up with them so they decided to fix it.

    A note was left at a Perkins in New Jersey along with two bottles of Heinz Ketchup, according to CNN.

    The thief said after stealing the bottle, someone crashed into their car and they've been having bad luck, so they hope giving two new bottles will make it better.

    Heinz found out about the ketchup karma and sent out this tweet, offering to pay for the thief's car damages -- all while keeping their identity top secret;

