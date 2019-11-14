PITTSBURGH - We knew Ryan Switzer (back) and Roosevelt Nix (knee) wouldn't play Thursday night against the Browns in Cleveland — and now they're both headed to the Steelers' reserve/injured list, the team announced.
In a concurrent move, the Steelers promoted wide receiver Tevin Jones and signed linebacker Jayrone Elliott to the 53-man roster.
After averaging 8.4 yards-per-punt-return and 20.2 yards-per-kick-return in 2018, Switzer's numbers took a hit in 2019. In nine games, Switzer's had eight punt returns for 29 yards, just 3.6 yards-per-return with a long of 13 yards. His kick returns took a similar dive, as he has averaged just 18.4 yards-per-return in 2019.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rahmael Holt sentenced to death for murder of Officer Brian Shaw
- Man, woman dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Santa Clarita shooting: 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Saugus High School
- VIDEO: Woman claims abandoned cars on I-79 are causing dangerous driving conditions
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}