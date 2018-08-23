  • Steelers kicker Chris Boswell signs new contract, reportedly among highest in league

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has signed a 5-year deal with the team heading into his free agent season.

    The new deal was announced Thursday, and will keep Boswell with the franchise through the 2022 season.

    Boswell set a single-season Steelers record in 2017 for field goals made and total points.

    In 2015, Boswell joined the team as a free agent and has gone 85 of 95 on field goals during the regular season.

    The team did not disclose the value of Boswell’s new contract, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he will be paid just under $20 million per season, one of the highest values for a kicker in the league.

     
     

