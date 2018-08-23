PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has signed a 5-year deal with the team heading into his free agent season.
The new deal was announced Thursday, and will keep Boswell with the franchise through the 2022 season.
Boswell set a single-season Steelers record in 2017 for field goals made and total points.
BREAKING: The @steelers announce they've signed Chris Boswell to a new five-year contract to remain with the team through the 2022 season. Boswell has made 89.5% of his FG's and ranks 6th in team history with 85 made FG's. pic.twitter.com/uj8oJJk3FW— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 23, 2018
In 2015, Boswell joined the team as a free agent and has gone 85 of 95 on field goals during the regular season.
The team did not disclose the value of Boswell’s new contract, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport he will be paid just under $20 million per season, one of the highest values for a kicker in the league.
The #Steelers are locking up Pro Bowl K Chris Boswell on a 4-year extension source said, worth just under $20M. He’s one of the highest paid kickers in the league now. 💰💰🔏— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2018
