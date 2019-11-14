PITTSBURGH - Could the Pittsburgh Steelers sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick? Bookmakers think it’s a real possibility, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
BetOnline lists teams it will take bets on that could sign Kaepernick. The Steelers, at +400 (4-1), are second only to the Cincinnati Bengals (+300), TribLIVE reported.
Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social and racial injustice and police brutality, will work out for NFL teams Saturday.
The NFL has arranged for Kaepernick to work out at the Falcons' facility.
