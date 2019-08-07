LATROBE, Pa. - A 4-year-old boy who was passing out Terrible Towels at Steelers training camp in Latrobe got a chance to go on the field with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
The boy, Lucas, was passing out the Terrible Towels on Tuesday as a random act of kindness in memory of his brother, who died from sudden infant death syndrome in August 2016.
After practice, Lucas got to spend some time with Roethlisberger, who took pictures with him and let him try on his helmet.
CLICK HERE to watch the video of them meeting!
