The NHL will not exercise its right to reopen the current collective bargaining agreement, it formally notified the NHLPA on Friday.
The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire following the 2021-22 season. Both the league and the player's association have the option to opt out early and reopen the current CBA, however.
NHL announces that it will not be exercising its option to reopen the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2020-21 season. https://t.co/AFkGXsdZ8x pic.twitter.com/epI2KUVzfR— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 30, 2019
If the NHL wished to opt out of the current CBA, it would have had to notify the NHLPA by Sept. 1.
The NHLPA still has the option to opt out, and if they choose to do so they must notify the league by Sept. 15.
If either side opts out, the CBA would then expire in September 2020, setting up the possibility for a lockout to start the 2020-21 season.
