  • Is a lockout looming? NHL announces it will not reopen CBA

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    The NHL will not exercise its right to reopen the current collective bargaining agreement, it formally notified the NHLPA on Friday.

    The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire following the 2021-22 season. Both the league and the player's association have the option to opt out early and reopen the current CBA, however.

    If the NHL wished to opt out of the current CBA, it would have had to notify the NHLPA by Sept. 1.

    The NHLPA still has the option to opt out, and if they choose to do so they must notify the league by Sept. 15.

    If either side opts out, the CBA would then expire in September 2020, setting up the possibility for a lockout to start the 2020-21 season.

