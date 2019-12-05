PITTSBURGH - Actor Jason Momoa of Aquaman and Game of Thrones fame has been spotted out and about around Pittsburgh a few times lately.
Momoa has been in Pittsburgh for the last few weeks filming the thriller movie Sweet Girl, which will be released on Netflix.
Related Headlines
Read more from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local chiropractor found dead inside office was murdered, police say
- 668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
- Sailor dead after killing 2 civilians at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
- VIDEO: Local school district mourning loss of beloved student, talented athlete
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}