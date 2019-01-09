PITTSBURGH - The Penguins have placed forward Zach Aston-Reese on injured reserve.
Aston-Reese was injured during a fight in Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers. He punched Colton Sceviour directly in the head and did not return to the game after serving his penalty for fighting.
After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese was being evaluated but he suspected he would be out for a while.
Coach Sullivan on the status of Aston-Reese and Hornqvist: "They are both being evaluated now. I don't have anything definitive yet. My sense is Zach might be out for a little while."— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 9, 2019
Garrett Wilson has been recalled from Wilkes-Barre to replace Aston-Reese. Wilson has played in 14 games for the Penguins this season.
The Penguins next game is Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Penguins have recalled forward Garrett Wilson from the @WBSPenguins. At the AHL level, Wilson has 18 points (8G-10A) in 18 games this year.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 9, 2019
Forward Zach Aston-Reese has been placed on injured reserve.
Details: https://t.co/M5f8kXr47x pic.twitter.com/TBAjKoH1ef
