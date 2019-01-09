  • Aston-Reese placed on injured reserve, Pens recall Wilson

    PITTSBURGH - The Penguins have placed forward Zach Aston-Reese on injured reserve.

    Aston-Reese was injured during a fight in Tuesday night’s game against the Florida Panthers. He punched Colton Sceviour directly in the head and did not return to the game after serving his penalty for fighting.

    After the game, head coach Mike Sullivan said Aston-Reese was being evaluated but he suspected he would be out for a while.

    Garrett Wilson has been recalled from Wilkes-Barre to replace Aston-Reese. Wilson has played in 14 games for the Penguins this season.

    The Penguins next game is Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.

