  • Crosby back at practice: ‘I feel pretty good'

    By: Dave Molinari

    Updated:

    Sidney Crosby wasn't ready to pronounce himself ready to return.

    Not after going through just one practice since he was injured last weekend.

    Related Headlines

    But nothing about his play suggested that the bruised foot he sustained when hit by a shot was having a significant impact, and his upbeat banter with reporters did nothing to indicate that he's pessimistic about being in the lineup when the Sabres visit PPG Paints Arena Thursday evening for the regular-season opener.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories