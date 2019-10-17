PITTSBURGH - The Penguins' bad injury luck has reached bizarre status.
Bob McKenzie reported during the intermission broadcast of the Penguins' game against the Avalanche on NBC Sports Network that Alex Galchenyuk's rehab from a lower-body injury was halted by a spider bite, which caused an allergic reaction.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pulls gun on two women during road rage incident near Rivers Casino, police say
- Panera Bread defends mac and cheese after employee posts video on TikTok
- 'I feel betrayed': Mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex
- VIDEO: Man in custody after ramming police car, leading them on chase
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}