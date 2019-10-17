  • Galchenyuk's rehab delayed by spider bite

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Penguins' bad injury luck has reached bizarre status.

    Bob McKenzie reported during the intermission broadcast of the Penguins' game against the Avalanche on NBC Sports Network that Alex Galchenyuk's rehab from a lower-body injury was halted by a spider bite, which caused an allergic reaction.

