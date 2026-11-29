This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-15-2) might be onto something. For the second game in a row and the second game in as many nights, they did a lot of things they had been talking about but not doing very well — going to the net, surviving the second period and playing a mostly solid defensive game.

That was enough for them to dispatch the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-4) 3-2 on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena a night after winning in Buffalo. Hendrix Lapierre polished off a strong game for himself and the team with an overtime goal.

Already without four forwards because of injury, the Penguins played without top-line winger Rickard Rakell, who got hurt blocking a shot a night earlier in a win at Buffalo.

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